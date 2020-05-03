Science fiction movies are not just confined to Hollywood, and the Indian film industry too has its share of sci-fi movies. It was in 1952 that 'Kaadu', the first Indian science fiction film had its release. Since then, several small and big sci-fi films were released in India, and some of them were even made with International standards.

International Business Times, India presents you with the list of five Indian sci-fi films that will give you a spectacular visual treat.

Enthiran

Shankar's magnum opus movie Enthiran was released in 2010, and it is widely considered as a benchmark in the Indian film industry. This Tamil movie starred Rajinikanth in the lead role, and it was made with a mammoth budget of Rs 130 crores.

The film showcased the story of a humanoid robot that gains human emotions through programming. Things take an unexpected turn when this machine starts loving the girlfriend of its creator.

Koi Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya is a real gem of a film, and this movie successfully blended science fiction elements with human emotions. Hrithik Roshan played dual roles in this movie, while Preity Zinta enacted the role of his love interest.

Koi Mil Gaya narrated the story of Indian youth with a mental disability who befriends with an alien. When the police start searching the alien, he tries to protect his best friend.

New

New directed by SJ Suryah can be considered as an adult comedy in the science fiction genre. The director himself played the lead role in this movie, while Simran enacted the role of the lady lead.

The plot of New is partially adapted from the Hollywood movie Big. This film narrated the story of an 8-year-old boy who is turned into a 28-year-old man by a scientist as a part of his study.

Ra One

Ra One can be considered one of the most technically brilliant movies ever made in the history of Bollywood. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, while Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal played supporting roles.

The film portrayed the life of Shekhar, a gaming programmer who creates a virtual character named Ra One. However, Ra One soon enters the real world and starts creating havoc.

Indru Netru Naalai

Indru Netru Naalai can be considered as one of the most underrated movies in recent times. This movie that finely handles the concept of time travel is a real gem. The film is directed by R Ravikumar, and it stars Vishnu Vishal and Miya in the lead roles.