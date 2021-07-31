Kamal Haasan fans all across the nation are currently awaiting the release of his new movie Vikram. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and the teaser of the film had elevated the hype surrounding the movie. Recently, the makers had roped in Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil to play the role of the lead antagonist in this movie. And now, it has been confirmed that another Mollywood star Kalidas Jayaram will also play a crucial role in this flick.

Kalidas Jayaram confirms the news

Kalidas Jayaram confirmed this news on his official Twitter page, and he shared his excitement to work with Kamal Haasan. He also thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj for giving him an opportunity to share screen space with a legendary performer like Kamal Haasan.

Kalidas' father Jayaram is a very close friend of Kamal Haasan, and the duo had acted in several movies in the past, that includes Thenali, Panchathantiram, and Uttama Villain.

Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #Vikram ,

Happy to join back with the one and only #Andavar @ikamalhaasan sir ?

Thank you @Dir_Lokesh sir for this opportunity ❤️#arambichitom @RKFI pic.twitter.com/0pq9xi2uMM — kalidas jayaram (@kalidas700) July 31, 2021

Vikram: Clash of the titans

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Kalidas Jayaram, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is also playing another pivotal role in Vikram. Even though this movie is not a sequel to the 1986 movie of the same name, the makers had used a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film in the teaser.

As Kamal Haasan is joining hands with power-packed performers like Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kalidas Jayaram, audiences are expecting something big from Vikram. Moreover, the film also marks the union of Kamal Haasan and hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director's previous movies Maanagaram, Kaithi, and Master were huge hits at the box office, and the same is expected from Vikram too.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music of Vikram. The editing is being carried out by Philomin Raj. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.