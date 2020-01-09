A video clipping from the shooting spot of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movie Master is leaked online. A 20-second clip is now going viral on social media sites.

Leaked Online

In the said clip, Vijay Sethupathi is seen enacting a scene. It is said that someone, who was present at the venue, has secretly captured the scene and shared it online. The crazy fans of Sethupathi have gone one step ahead and giving the background music to the leaked video from the actor's blockbuster movie Vikram Vedha.

Two Schedules

Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of antagonist in Master. He joined the shooting recently and his portion is being filmed in Chennai. The actor and Vijay's confrontational scenes will be shot in the days to come. The team has already completed two important schedules in New Delhi and Shivvamogga.

The name of the movie, which was referred to as Thalapathy 64 until recently, was revealed along with the first look poster on the New Year eve. Vijay's look has generated a lot of interest among the fans.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned a good reputation by doing content-drive movies like Maanagaram and Kaithi, is teaming up with Vijay for the first time. This is a thriller and does not have the usual masala elements that we see in typical commercial flicks.

Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the role of a female lead and Andrea enacts an important character. The Xavier Britto-produced untitled movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

Master will see the light in the months of April.