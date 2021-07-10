The first look of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released on Saturday, 10 July. A poster featuring the lead stars has become the talk of the town among the fans of South Indian cine-goers.

Only Valour Should Wear the Crown

"Only valour should wear the crown " I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ....விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial, [sic]" Kamal Haasan tweeted.

The lead actors are seen in grey colors with a moustache and a beard. And their look has garnered a fantastic response from the netizens.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: The eyes !! It looks like a hurt lion getting ready to attack !!

#VikramFirstLook #Vikram S Abishek Raaja: This is something

@ikamalhaasan fans have been majorly missing out on. ..getting to be part of the 'Mass' game.

@Dir_Lokesh is going to satiate the hunger of zillions of fans who've been waiting to see a tent pole film from

@RKFI #VikramFirstLook Rathna Kumar: A Jaw-dropping Triple Threat awaitsFireHundred points symbol. Thank you

@Dir_Lokesh machi. Folded handsSmiling face with smiling eyes

#VikramFirstLook #Vikram Siddharth Srinivas: First look poster of #Vikram. Whaaattt a smash. The epic #Virumandi poster recreated for this exciting new biggie. @ikamalhaasan

@VijaySethuOffl and #FahaadFaasil in a film directed by

@Dir_Lokesh. Mighty excited! #VikramFirstLook Kabir Duhan Singh: Holy shitttt wat n poster Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign This combination is beyond words.Ok handOk handOk handOk hand

@ikamalhaasan sir @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil

@Dir_Lokesh brother Clapping hands signOk handRaising hands

#vikram #VikramFirstLook Prem: #VikramFirstLook

#Vikram After a very long period of time!!!!!

A happening Kamalhaasan film's FL.

❤Loudly crying face Joshua Michael: This is the cinema we've been praying for

@Dir_Lokesh! Multistarers can bring so much depth and layers to Tamil cinema.

@VijaySethuOffl and Fahadh is a brilliant decision in a film that centres around

@ikamalhaasan #VikramFirstLook

The is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan himself is funding the project which has the music of Anirudh Ravichander. Philomin Raj's editing and Girish Gangadharan's cinematography.