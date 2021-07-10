Kareena Kapoor announces third child Close
The first look of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released on Saturday, 10 July. A poster featuring the lead stars has become the talk of the town among the fans of South Indian cine-goers.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh's Vikram First Look
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh's Vikram First Look.

Only Valour Should Wear the Crown
"Only valour should wear the crown " I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ....விக்ரம் #Arambichitom" Kamal Haasan tweeted.

The lead actors are seen in grey colors with a moustache and a beard. And their look has garnered a fantastic response from the netizens.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: The eyes !! It looks like a hurt lion getting ready to attack !!
#VikramFirstLook #Vikram

S Abishek Raaja: This is something
@ikamalhaasan fans have been majorly missing out on. ..getting to be part of the 'Mass' game.
@Dir_Lokesh is going to satiate the hunger of zillions of fans who've been waiting to see a tent pole film from
@RKFI #VikramFirstLook

Rathna Kumar: A Jaw-dropping Triple Threat awaits. Thank you machi.
@Dir_Lokesh machi. Folded handsSmiling face with smiling eyes
#VikramFirstLook #Vikram

Siddharth Srinivas: First look poster of #Vikram. Whaaattt a smash. The epic #Virumandi poster recreated for this exciting new biggie. and #FahaadFaasil in a film directed by. Mighty excited!
@VijaySethuOffl and #FahaadFaasil in a film directed by
@Dir_Lokesh. Mighty excited! #VikramFirstLook

Kabir Duhan Singh: Holy shitttt wat n poster. This combination is beyond words.
@ikamalhaasan sir @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil
@Dir_Lokesh brother Clapping hands signOk handRaising hands
#vikram #VikramFirstLook

Prem: #VikramFirstLook
#Vikram After a very long period of time!!!!!
A happening Kamalhaasan film's FL.
❤Loudly crying face

Joshua Michael: This is the cinema we've been praying for
@Dir_Lokesh! Multistarers can bring so much depth and layers to Tamil cinema.
@VijaySethuOffl and Fahadh is a brilliant decision in a film that centres around
@ikamalhaasan #VikramFirstLook

The movie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan himself is funding the project which has the music of Anirudh Ravichander. Philomin Raj's editing and Girish Gangadharan's cinematography.

