Despite the tensions around coronavirus spreading like wildfire, there's a lot of interest for upcoming smartphones. Apple has been in the headlines for hosting a new iPhone launch event this month. Many reports suggested that there might be an iPhone 9 in the offing, but the latest update suggests a change in the upcoming budget iPhone's branding that no one suspected.

There have been plenty rumours about Apple naming its 4.7-inch budget iPhone either iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Out of the blue, Apple's official website's accessories section was updated with Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE/ 8/ 7.

iPhone SE (2020)

The listing on the official Apple website trumps any other leaks and speculations. The odd thing about the screen protector listing is that it fits iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. The only problem here is that if Apple was referring to the original iPhone SE, the 4.7-inch screen protector would be a tad bigger for the 4-inch iPhone SE.

That said, Apple wouldn't make such a mistake unless of course, it is referring to the upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone, which by the looks of it will be called the iPhone SE (2020). Also, this is a partial confirmation to the fact that the upcoming budget iPhone is going to have a 4.7-inch screen - much like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

What to expect?

iPhone SE (2020), if true, will follow the same design as the iPhone 8 from 2017. Some reports had already confirmed that Apple's next budget iPhone would skip the 4-inch screen for a slightly bigger 4.7-inch display.

The old design shouldn't fool you. Apple will likely borrow the latest A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11 series for the iPhone SE (2020). According to reports, the smartphone could be offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configurations and Black, White and PRODUCT (Red) colours.

One of the biggest highlights is going to be the return of Touch ID in the iPhone SE (2020). Finally, it is the price that will make this new iPhone worth all the attention. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone SE (2020) could be priced $399, which would roughly translate to around Rs 30,300. Given such a competitive price point, OnePlus might have a reason to be worried as it plans to launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. And it looks like Apple will host the launch of its next budget iPhone on April 15.