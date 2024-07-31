Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is known for sharing his emotions and aggression on the field. At times he is seen unleashing his child-like emotions and is often seen goofing around or jovial. The Indian batter garners a huge fan base not just in India but all across the globe. Apart from receiving love and support from millions, he does have a section of people who dislike him for the reason best known to him.

Virat truly loves his fans but also gives it back if someone irks him.

Virat Kohli fumes in anger after Sri Lankan guy teases him in front of his teammates

On Monday, Virat landed in Sri Lanka ahead of the three-match ODI series, which will begin on August 2 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. But during a practice session for the ODI squad, an unwanted incident irked Virat Kohli.

Virat was seen shadow practising in a room filled with his teammates, during his practice, he heard fans chanting 'Chokli', 'Chokli'.This angered Virat and he gave the fans a nasty look.

While the official video clips from the practice are yet to be shared by the BCCI, some of the clips were recorded by the fans and uploaded on X, showing Kohli connecting the ball well.

As per the video, Kohli, who was practicing, quickly looked like the guy who was chanting.

Desi fans react

As soon as the video went viral, fans on social media started to debate and were of the view that it was Rohit's fans who could have irked Virat.

A user wrote, "Don't know if he is a Rohit fan or not, he is from Sri Lanka and can be anyone's fan."

What is Chokli?

'Chokli' is slang used in social media to show their dissatisfaction and disrespect towards Virat Kohli. It is a term derived from a mix of 'Kohli' and 'choker'. The term started on social media platforms after India's 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, in which Kohli scored just 1 run.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and other players in the ODI squad were supposed to take part in a training session on Monday morning, but it was cancelled due to rain.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be playing once again after the T20 World Cup 2024 final win against South Africa in Barbados

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not supposed to be a part of India's Sri Lanka tour earlier. But since India is scheduled to play limited ODI matches before next year's Champions Trophy, both cricketers were asked by head coach Gautam Gambhir to be available for the series.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the ODI series as India.