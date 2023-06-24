Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been making news for the past few days but for various reasons. Rashmika is always making headlines for controversies that she somehow ends up being part of. Recently, the actress completed her shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The actress shared an emotional post on her bond with the film Animal.

On the other hand, news about Rashmika's manager cheating her and getting fired was also in the news. Yesterday, they officially announced that they have decided to part ways professionally but still hold the respect they have for each other.

But as per the inside sources, it is said that her manager Kiran chose to part ways with her almost a month ago and much before there were allegations of him cheating her. This was only because the actress chose to work and concentrate more on Bollywood.

Though Rashmika Mandanna has bagged nothing but flops with Goodbye and Mission Majnu, but still managed to be part of Animal and a few more that are in the pipeline. On the PR and media front, too Rashmika and her team in Mumbai have been wanting to focus more on Bollywood only and have been neglecting her image in the south.

Even after her manager told her to not believe in how Bollywood works as it is nothing but a glittery world and that not everything that shines is gold, the actress still chose to focus on Bollywood.

With this, the manager chose to part ways with Rashmika and led her team in the north and Rashmika do whatever they think is right for her. On the other hand, she has Pushpa 2 in her kitty. She also has #VNRTrio and Rainbow which have Nithiin and Dev Mohan as the lead actors respectively. Now, it is high time for Rashmika to actually look back and think about her decisions once again.