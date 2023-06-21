Allu Arjun, one of the leading actors in Tollywood, has seen his share of ups and downs in the industry. He has got a huge fan following not just in the Telugu film industry but also across the country. His recent flick Pushpa, which was directed by Sukumar, has run successfully in the theaters for quite some time and that is one of many reasons why Tollywood became popular on a global level. With Pushpa, the craze for Allu Arjun touched the sky.

Allu Arjun has had a successful career but has also been involved in a few controversies. Here are some notable controversies associated with Allu Arjun.

Non-payment of dues to a filmmaker



In 2012, Allu Arjun faced controversy when it was alleged that he was not paid the complete remuneration by filmmaker Danayya for the movie "Desamuduru." This issue led to legal disputes and was eventually resolved.

Dispute with Pawan Kalyan's fans



Allu Arjun faced backlash from fans of fellow actor Pawan Kalyan in 2016. During a public event, Allu Arjun made a statement that was perceived as disrespectful toward Pawan Kalyan. This sparked controversy and led to heated exchanges between their respective fan bases.

An accusation of disrespecting Brahmins



In 2017, Allu Arjun faced criticism from a section of the Brahmin community for allegedly disrespecting them in his movie "Duvvada Jagannadham." They objected to the portrayal of the Brahmin character in the film and claimed it depicted their community in a negative light. This controversy resulted in protests and demands for an apology.

Copyright infringement issue

Allu Arjun's film "Sarrainodu" faced allegations of copyright infringement in 2016. A writer named Varma claimed that the movie's plot was copied from his script. He filed a complaint against Allu Arjun and the film's producers, seeking compensation for the alleged plagiarism.

Well, controversies are a part of public life, and while Allu Arjun has been involved in a few controversies, he has also maintained a strong fan base and has continued to deliver successful films.