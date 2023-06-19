In a shocking turn of events, Pan India star Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly cheated of ₹80 lakhs by her long-time manager, who has since been fired.

As per a recent report, Rashmika Mandanna's manager who has been associated with her from the very beginning of her career, cheated Rashmika of ₹80 lakh, as per a report by Pinkvilla. Apparently, she didn't want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

However, she's yet to officially react or comment on the incident.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika's picture goes viral

On Saturday an image of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga posing for a picture with the team of the film went viral on social media.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen with long hair and dressed in a black vest. While Rashmika looks opted for a simple Indian look with a blue kurta.

Ranbir Kapoor,Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal ✨#RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #Animal pic.twitter.com/X7OC8qIqWo — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 17, 2023

A fan page shared the image with the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal."

The pre-teaser of the film was recently shared online. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white Kurti and lungi comes with an axe and beats the masked men. The intense eyes of Ranbir Kapoor towards the end of the video got a resounding response from his fans. With the touch of Punjabi music in the beginning the fans are now waiting with baited breath to watch the teaser and trailer.

Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pan India star Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun.