BJP MP from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, Anantkumar Hegde, said on Saturday that those who are taking part in protests in New Delhi are not farmers but are Khalistanis.

"They arrive in high end cars. Do farmers have this much money? Those protesting are not farmers. It is not farmers' agitation. It is the protest staged by betrayers of the nation. It is an agitation of Khalistanis which is termed as farmers' protest. All of them are funded by foreign countries," Hegde said.

He said that these farmers -- who claim discrimination and injustice -- arrive in high end cars and in new tractors whenever a protest call is given.

Currently, with the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.

However, the farmers will continue to stay at the interstate borders, farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media at Khanuari border.

(With inputs from IANS)