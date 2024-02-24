With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.

However, the farmers will continue to stay at the interstate borders, farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media at Khanuari border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which are leading the protests, however planned for several activities for the next week, including a candle march for Saturday, a seminar on Sunday and a protest on February 26, to burn effigies of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and ministers.

So far, one protester died and more than ten policemen were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The leaders said another protesting farmer, 62-year-old Darshan Singh from Amargarh village in Bathinda, died of a heart attack at the Khanauri border, marking the fourth casualty in the protests.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the Centre has formed a three-member committee of ministers to engage in negotiations with the farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, meanwhile sought to include Adivasis and their role in protecting the environment. "People living in the forests protect the environment. From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, which is a forest area, Adivasis worship the 'Jungle'. No army and farmers are standing face to face. We have people in the army also who come from a farming background. There should be a solution through dialogue. Continuous talks are going on with the Centre," he said without giving details.