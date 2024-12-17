Kichcha Sudeep was in the news after he announced his decision to step down as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada.

Kichcha Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for 11 seasons now and has garnered much love as a host. This would be his last season as a host of Bigg Boss.

In an interview with The Hindu, the actor opened up about his decision to step down as host, and he mentioned the exhaustion he felt shooting for it.

He said, "The day I tweeted, I was very tired, and I thought that was an honest exhaustion and that I was right in thinking that way. If I hadn't tweeted then and there, by the next day, the thought process would have perhaps been different. Since the thought came up, I thought it was best to tweet it so that it becomes a commitment from my end to myself."

He also mentioned the existence of some 'inside agendas' that fuelled his decision. He realized that not all people around him were worth putting in those efforts.

Kichcha also expressed his angst about the better treatment of the show and how the other languages, especially Hindi and Telugu Bigg Boss formats, are. He mentioned how fans have compared the lack of spotlight BB Kannada gets compared to the other languages.

Kichcha Sudeep said, "Not everyone around deserved my effort." When I don't see that happening, I'd rather put that same effort into my films. "Bigg Boss Kannada deserves a better approach and respect, like how the show is treated in other languages. I don't see that happening here. It's not about me. Compare Bigg Boss Kannada and all the other versions and then check the visuals and the approach. Our audiences deserve more respect."

Kichcha Sudeep is hitting the screens with his next film, Max, releasing on December 25.