Kichcha Sudeep cries inconsolably hugging former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at mom Saroja Sanjeev's funeral [Pics]

Dark clouds don't seem to end in the Bollywood and Tollywood industry; the world is already grieving the loss of industrialist Ratan Tata, politician Baba Siddiqui and veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure. On Sunday, another piece of sad news gripped the Kannada industry as Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep's mother, Saroja Sanjeev passed away owing to a health-related issue in Bengaluru.

According to India Today, she was 86 years old and breathed her last on Sunday, October 20, following hospitalisation in Bengaluru due to ill health.

Ever since the news broke, condolence messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world for Kichcha Sudeep's mother.

After news broke of her death, Basavaraj released a press note that read, "The passing of Saroja, the mother of actor Sudeep, is a great loss for me and my family. She was the epitome of motherly affection, always welcoming anyone who visited her home with warmth. She was truly like Annapoorneshwari, serving food and treating guests with care and love for many years whenever we visited. Her absence has brought me personal grief. I pray that God gives Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss."

Kichcha Sudeep cries inconsolably hugging former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at mom Saroja Sanjeev's funeral

Several political leaders as well as people from the Kannada film industry visited his house to pay their last respects.

Pictures and videos of the actor tearing up have surfaced on social media.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep was utterly inconsolable and broke down seeing his mother's mortal remains.

A picture that has gone viral shows Kichcha Sudeep inconsolable as he hugs Basavaraj S Bommai. In the photo shared by Basavaraj S Bommai Sudeep was seen hugging former Chief Minister of Karnataka and broke down in his arms as the political leader offered his condolences.

Sharing a picture from the moment on X, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka wrote, "Actor Sudeep paid last darshan of his mother who passed away today and condoled with the family members."

Earlier in the day, he also paid tribute to Sudeep's mother. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Smt Saroja, the mother of the famous film actor and dear @KicchaSudeep. I pray to God to grant actor Sudeep and his family members the strength to bear the grief of their mother's death and may the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."

Kantara star Rishab Shetty wrote, "My deepest condolences to you, @KicchaSudeep Sir, on the loss of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time."