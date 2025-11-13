In the wake of the Delhi terror blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown across the Valley, detaining over 36 people for questioning. Those detained include some government employees from Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts.

Security has been tightened across J&K, with new checkposts set up and raids carried out by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing at 13 locations. The arrests follow the discovery of a white-collar terror module allegedly operated by Kashmiri doctors, which has added a disturbing new dimension to the ongoing anti-terror operations.

Officials revealed that the module was unearthed after the interrogation of two overground workers (OGWs) linked to terror outfits, leading to the arrest of Dr. Adil Rather of Qazigund and others. Concerns have also emerged that professionals dismissed for terror links in J&K may have secured employment outside the Union Territory without proper background verification.

The revelations have deeply unsettled genuine professionals in the region, who fear being unfairly stigmatized due to the actions of a few. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has assured that while no innocent person will be harassed, those with proven terror links will face strict action.

Amid this heightened scrutiny, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged against generalizing the actions of a few to the entire Kashmiri population. "Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist," he said, emphasizing that treating all citizens with suspicion only alienates them.

"The brutal killing of innocent people in the Delhi blast is unacceptable — no religion allows such acts. But looking at every Kashmiri with suspicion prevents people from following the right path," Abdullah said.

He added that while those responsible must face severe punishment, innocent people should be kept out of the crossfire. "Unfortunately, when every Kashmiri Muslim is viewed as a terrorist, it becomes difficult to keep society on the right path," he noted.

Abdullah recalled similar sentiments after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, where 26 civilians — including 25 tourists — were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants. "Kashmiris should not be punished for the terrorist acts of foreign elements," he reiterated.

The unearthing of the doctor-led terror module has been an embarrassment for the state administration, which has been striving to restore normalcy, promote tourism, and rebuild trust between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

(With inputs from IANS)