'Not allowed': Jeh yells at paparazzi after mom Kareena Kapoor gestures paps not to click her kids

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's 2025 began on a rather serious and grim note. On January 16, Saif was stabbed by burglars at his residence in Bandra. He was rushed to the hospital that night and underwent surgery.

Since the incident, Kareena and Saif have urged the media to respect their privacy and have repeatedly requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, citing safety concerns.

Following this privacy request, only Kareena and Saif have been seen interacting with the paparazzi. However, on Sunday, the couple stepped out with their sons, Jeh and Taimur, to attend an Easter brunch and celebrate Kareena's mother Babita's birthday.

Several videos and photos have gone viral, showing Kareena and Saif arriving at Babita's residence. In one clip shared by a paparazzi page, Kareena is seen getting out of the car with Jeh. She alerted the photographers not to take pictures of him. Adorably, little Jeh echoed his mother's words, saying "Not allowed," while making a hand gesture.

Fans took to the comments section, amused by the moment, joking that Jeh had perfectly replicated his mother.

One user wrote, "Mumma's action, Jeh's voice exactly matched!"

Another user wrote, "They inform paparazzi themselves and start throwing tantrums seeing the camera.."

For lunch, Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a beige co-ord set paired with a sheer long blazer, while Saif looked dapper in a traditional kurta-pyjama.

Work Front

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next action drama, Jewel Thief co co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta. Titled Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins, the heist thriller is all set to stream on Netflix on April 25.

Set against the breathtaking backdrops of Budapest, Istanbul and Mumbai, the film features a stellar cast led by Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, features Saif as a conman entangled in a thrilling face-off with Jaideep's ruthless mafia kingpin.

Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Daayra, alongside the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be helmed by director Meghna Gulzar.