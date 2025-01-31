Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his home in Mumbai during an attempted burglary on January 16. The actor managed to rescue his children, Jeh and Taimur, along with his family but was stabbed six times by the intruder, resulting in gruesome wounds. He was rushed to the hospital that night and underwent surgery. On January 21, 2025, Saif was discharged from the hospital.

Despite being discharged, the actor waved and smiled at the media and fans. Security outside his residence has been significantly increased.

In fact, several videos from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's apartment suggest that they have added extra fencing to their balcony to prevent anyone from entering via that route. The intruder had reportedly accessed their home through the stairs. Following the attack, Saif has been provided additional security by the police.

Fans weren't happy with Kareena and Saif fencing their beautiful balcony.

A user said,"This is just sad.... I don't think people realise the terror one feels when they discover that they are not safe in their own home.

Another mentioned, "I mean the paps + random ppl are literally standing at their gate 24/7 and can easily even walk up to them when they are getting into their cars etc. so not sure if they are taking the steps to ensure safety"

Saif and Kareena tell paps to not take their kids' pictures

Moreover, the couple has requested Mumbai paparazzi to refrain from photographing their children, Taimur and Jeh, after the incident. They have also urged photographers not to crowd around their residences, as constant surveillance could aid individuals trying to track their movements.

Following the attack, Saif and Kareena's PR team formally requested paparazzi not to capture images of their children—whether at a playground, a birthday party, or a sports centre. However, they clarified that pictures of Kareena and Saif can still be taken at public events. Their team also requested photographers not to wait outside their residences to click pictures when they are leaving or returning home.

Fans didnt agree with Kareena and Saif and slammed them for being hypocrites as Kareena shares everything on her social media.

A user wrote, "Why this hypocrisy????......u guys love to show each n every single thing on social media."

Another user wrote, "Ask the couple to stop posting anything that is happening in their life's - that includes their lunches / gym/ pregnancy/ outings / home decors / exercise/ children parties / kids parties / mall shopping - WE DONT NEED THIS AT ALL !!"

Despite Saif and Kareena's appeal, paparazzi continue to gather around their building premises to capture images.

Celebs who have no photo policy of their kids

Following the unfortunate incident, Saif and Kareena felt compelled to take this step. Several other celebrities have also set similar boundaries—Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have consistently kept their son Vayu away from the limelight. Likewise, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have refrained from allowing media coverage of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Alia Bhatt had previously requested privacy for her daughter Raha, though she later introduced her to the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently hosted an intimate meet-and-greet with the media, allowing them to see their newborn daughter, Dua.