Hand Bandage Gone?: Saif Ali Khan steps out without Bandage for first time since knife attack, Kareena Kapoor avoids paps

On January 16, 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence during an attempted burglary. Saif, his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor, and their kids Jeh and Taimur, along with their house helpers, were fast asleep when their nanny heard a bizarre sound coming from the bathroom. It seemed like an unidentified man was rushing toward Jeh's bed. His nanny quickly held Jeh close and fought with the intruder.

Unfortunately, Jeh's nanny was injured on her wrist. When Jeh started crying, Saif and Kareena rushed to the kids' room and saw the nanny arguing with the intruder. When Saif intervened, he had a verbal spat with the assailant. The actor held the intruder's hand, but the intruder stabbed Saif six times in an attempt to escape.

Following the attack, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a knife lodged in his thoracic spinal cord and to repair leakage of spinal fluid. The procedure was successful, and he was reported to be out of danger.

The actor was discharged on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, five days after his surgery. He was seen walking into his home without assistance, surrounded by police personnel.

The incident has raised concerns about security within Mumbai and the film industry.

Saif Ali Khan steps out without a bandage for the first time since the knife attack

On January 26, Sunday morning, five days after Saif Ali Khan's discharge from the hospital, the actor, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor, was photographed leaving their building, Satguru Sharan.

The duo was accompanied by heavy security as they stepped out of their home. Several videos and pictures have gone viral, showing Saif and Kareena heading toward their car from their building. They were seen with two cops and bodyguards as they got into a black vehicle with dark windows.

Meanwhile, Saif who was last seen with a bandage on his wrist on Tuesday, was spotted without a bandage on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif avoid paps

Both Kareena and Saif avoided the paparazzi and didn't wave at them despite requests for pictures and videos. The couple didn't walk together; Kareena walked ahead of Saif, while the latter was surrounded by security.

Kareena wore a grey sweatshirt and a cap, while Saif was seen in a pair of jeans and a blue shirt, surrounded by a team of security.

Netizens were concerned about Saif's quick recovery and once again questioned his fitness and the seriousness of the attack.

A user wrote, "Tbh it doesn't seem like he had surgery on his back at all."

Another mentioned, "A spine op, and no discomfort, really,I need to consult with that doctor."

According to police, the name of Saif's attacker is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national.

Accused face doesn't match the person on CCTV

Meanwhile, Saif's case has taken a u-turn its is now been said that Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad isn't the accused as his face and fingerprints don't match.

Speaking to the media, Sandeep D. Sherkhane, the accused's lawyer said that via face recognition it is evident that Shariful Islam is not. He further mentioned that the forehead hair, jawline and nose structure didn't match. Even the skin stone is different to what appears in the CCTV still. He further shared a report of face matching done by Brilliance Forensic Investigation Pvt. Ltd as proof. The images show a detailed comparison of both faces from forehead to skin tone.

"I talked with the accused, he is very nervous. He has explained everything and gave his statement that he is not the guy in CCTV he is falsely held in custody," he added.

Time of attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence on January 16 at around 2 AM. The intruder had intended to rob the house, but upon seeing Saif, he became frightened and stabbed the actor multiple times before fleeing the scene via the staircase.