'Will accept new auto if Saif gifts it': Auto driver Bhajan Singh after receiving Rs1 Lakh from Mika Singh for taking bleeding Saif to hospital

The man of the hour is Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who rushed a bleeding Saif Ali Khan to the hospital on the unfortunate night of January 16, 2025, when an intruder stabbed the actor during an attempted robbery. In the early hours of Thursday, Bhajan Singh was looking for passengers in the Bandra area when someone flagged him down, desperately searching for an auto to take an injured person to the hospital.

Unaware that the injured man in his rickshaw was Saif Ali Khan, Bhajan's humanitarian act was widely lauded by fans. Both Saif and Sharmila Tagore praised and rewarded him for his gesture.

Saif Ali Khan rewards auto driver who took him to hospital

On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan personally rewarded Bhajan Singh with Rs 50,000. However, Bhajan Singh revealed that he had promised the actor to keep the matter private.

Mika Singh wants Saif to give Bhajan Singh Rs 11 lakhs to the auto driver

Meanwhile, Mika Singh took to social media to urge Saif to increase the amount. In an Instagram story, he wrote: "Saif bhai, isko Rs 11 lakh do. He is the real hero. Mumbai auto vala zindabad!" ("Saif brother, give him Rs11 lakh. He is the real hero. Hail the Mumbai auto driver!")

In another story, Mika added: "I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least ₹11 lakh for saving India's favorite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable. If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I'd like to reward him with ₹1 lakh as a token of appreciation."

Bhagan Singh wants a new auto-rickshaw

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Bhajan Singh was asked if he would accept a new auto-rickshaw if Saif were to gift him one. Rana responded: "Maang toh nahi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nahi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhe kuch mile ya mai uss cheez ke liye laalach kar raha hoon." ("I'm not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.")

Before the actor's discharge on Tuesday evening, Rana had the opportunity to meet Saif Ali Khan and his family. He paid his respects by touching the feet of Saif's mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and shared that the family treated him kindly, even taking photos together. Rana said: "He (Saif) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right and said whenever I need help, he will be there."

Saif underwent surgeries and is recuperating; is back home

Bhajan Singh Rana was the driver who helped Saif reach Lilavati Hospital last week after the actor sustained six injuries in a knife attack at his home. Saif spent five days at the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair leaking spinal fluid and to remove a piece of the knife lodged near his spine. The actor was discharged on Tuesday and returned home. Rana met Saif and his family at the hospital before the discharge.

Saif Ali Khan's statement on attack

Saif Ali Khan has recorded his statement with the police, detailing how the intruder, Shariful, entered the child's room and held the child captive. The incident occurred at Saif's apartment in Sadguru Sharan, and police are investigating the matter.

"I could not bear to see the attacker, who had entered the child's room and tightly held him to prevent him from running away. When I tried to intervene, he pulled out a knife and attacked me, forcing me to loosen my grip," Saif stated in his police report. He further explained that the attacker, Shariful, was momentarily trapped in the child's room to prevent his escape but ultimately managed to flee.