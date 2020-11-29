It was around a few days back that a mysterious monolith very similar to the one depicted in Stanley Kubrick's film '2001: A Space Odyssey' was discovered in a remote region in the Utah desert. As the origin of the monolith remained unknown, several conspiracy theorists claimed that the object spotted in the desert could be of alien origin.

Monolith mystery resolved

After the discovery of the monolith, Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol, part of the Department of Public Safety had remarked that the steel-like object discovered in the desert is not from another world, and he made it clear that the monolith is definitely manmade.

However, authorities did not reveal the coordinates where the monolith is placed fearing public rush to the remote region of the desert. And now, it seems that the monolith mystery is solved forever, as David Zwirner Gallery has claimed that the monolith belongs to a minimalist artist named John McCracken.

Monolith and its origin

John McCracken has made several free-standing plank sculptures before his death in 2011. After his death in 2011, his works are represented by the David Zwirner Gallery.

"The gallery is divided on this. I believe this is definitely by John. Who would have known that 2020 had yet another surprise for us? Just when we thought we had seen it all. Let's go see it," Zwirner told the New York Times.

In the meantime, a section of netizens has started claiming that HBO drama Westworld was filmed in the region, at a timeline where authorities believe the monolith was placed there. According to these netizens, the shooting crew might have failed to pack their equipment and props properly before leaving the site after the completion of the filming.

Even though convincing explanations are popping up regarding the monolith's origin, adamant conspiracy theorists, on social media platforms strongly argue that the object has an alien origin, and they allege that the government is well aware of alien existence.