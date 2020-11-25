A monolith very similar to the one witnessed in Stanley Kubrick's movie '2001: A Space Odyssey' has been discovered in the Utah desert.

The smooth and tall structure was discovered by employees of the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah.

A mysterious finding

After spotting the mysterious structure, the team landed to inspect it during their break time. They surprised to see a three-sided object apparently made of stainless steel. However, it still remains unclear about the metal with which this monolith is made of.

Experts are also unaware of the one who might have drawn this structure to this remote region of the desert. Until now, authorities have not revealed the exact place in which this monolith is placed fearing public travel to this area.

Alien debate on

Soon after the discovery of this mysterious monolith, conspiracy theorists outlandishly started claiming that this structure has some extraterrestrial connection. Most of the conspiracy theorists believe that aliens from deep space might have placed this monolith intentionally on this desert to proclaim their presence.

These conspiracy theorists also argue that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities, and now these advanced beings are gearing up for a disclosure.

However, skeptics have a different point of view. According to these skeptics, if aliens exist, and if they wish to proclaim their presence, why should they keep it in a remote desert where human interference is very less.

Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol, part of the Department of Public Safety also shared similar thoughts and he dismissed the extraterrestrial rumours. Street revealed that the monolith discovered from the Utah desert is not from another world.