Baltic sea anomaly has been perplexing experts since its discovery in 2011 by Peter Lindberg, Dennis Åsberg and their Swedish 'Ocean X' team. During their ocean exploration, the research team captured a sonar image that showed a weird object landing with unusual features resting on the floor of the Baltic Sea.

Soon after the discovery, several conspiracy theorists started outlandishly claiming that the mysterious object now known as the Baltic sea anomaly could be an alien UFO that might have crash-landed on the sea.

However, now a conspiracy theorist who runs the website 'Time Loops' has suggested that the anomaly could be actually an underwater bunker built during the time of the second world war.

"My first impression looking at the Baltic Sea Anomaly is that it resembles a 19th or 20th-century bunker and we are looking at the underside of the ceiling. It is a structure similar to the ones used during the two world wars. At least 4 key features of the main object resemble similar features found on bunkers located all over Europe," wrote the conspiracy theorist in a recent web post.

However, geological experts have always dismissed these claims made by conspiracy theorists. As per experts, Baltic sea anomaly is not natural, and it is basically glacial deposit accumulated on the sea floor during the ice age. Some other experts believe that this structure could be remnants of an ancient underwater volcanic eruption.

"I was surprised when I researched the material I found a great black stone that could be a volcanic rock. My hypothesis is that this object, this structure was formed during the Ice Age many thousands of years ago. Because the whole northern Baltic region is so heavily influenced by glacial thawing processes, both the feature and the rock samples are likely to have formed in connection with glacial and postglacial processes," suggests Volker Brüchert, an associate professor of geology at Stockholm University, Express.co.uk reports.

A few days back, Dr Simon Boxall, a scientist at the University of Southampton suggested a new theory to explain the mysterious disappearances of ships and aircraft in the Bermuda triangle. Simon Boxall revealed that the rogue waves that have the capability to reach an altitude of 100 feet might be the real reason behind the disappearances.