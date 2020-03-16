AR Murugadoss seems like not heading towards Bollywood to get into form. It was reportedly said that the filmmaker was prepping to team up with Aamir Khan for the second instalment in the Ghajini franchise.

Not Aamir Khan, then who?

The latest reports indicate that AR Murugadoss is returning to Bollywood rather he will be directing a Tamil movie. A Kollywood star has agreed to work with the director and they are joining hands soon. Yes, the said actor is none other than Vijay, who has reportedly given his nod to work with Thalapathy.

Yes, Vijay, after meeting the likes of Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, and Magizh Thirumeni, has approoved a story for his next. The upcoming movie will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The team has plans to commence the shooting in August 2020

4th Union

If true, the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, will become the fourth union of Vijay with AR Murugadoss after blockbusters like blockbusters Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. All three movies had become the biggest box-office hits of Kollywood upon release.

This will be a crucial film for AR Murugadoss, who has come under severe attack from producers and distributors after his recent film Darbar with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara bombed at the box office. He was slammed for his poorly-written story and making a film with excessive budget.

A few distributors had demanded him to pay compensation for the losses incured due to the poor performance of Darbar. He has filed a complaint against them and there was subsequent arrest made by the cops.

Later, he took back the complaint, but the industry biggies were upset with AR Murugadoss. His success rate also came under question and there was a belief among the fans whether he was losing his midas touch.

Coming to Vijay, he is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The film is scheduled for release on 9 April.