Rajinikanth's Darbar has completed its theatrical run in the US after hitting the screens on 8 January. The AR Murugadoss-directorial has ended its journey at the seventh place in the all-time highest-grossing Kollywood movies in the US.

The movie had opened to a good start by grossing $493,924 from 186 locations on its first day (premieres). Thereafter, the collections were stable for the next four days. Darbar has made a collection of $1,679,271 in its lifetime at the US box office.

The Lyca Productions-funded movie has shattered the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil and Sarkar, which minted $1,138,487.00 and $1,011,237.00 in their lifetimes. However, Darbar failed to surpass the collections of Vijay's hit film Mersal which had earned $1,830,866.

Notably, Darbar has made a far lesser collection than his previous film Petta, which had collected Rs $ 2,553,065. Nonetheless, Rajinikanth's seven movies are in the top 10 list of highest-grossing Tamil movies in the US and Darbar is one among them.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's film is distributed by Prime Media in the US. Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Films in US:

Ranking Movie Name Collection 1 2 Point 0 $5,509,317.00 2 Kabali $4,585,808.00 3 Petta $2,553,065.00 4 Endhiran $1,549,053.00 5 Kaala $1,913,110.00 6 Mersal $1,830,866.00 7 Darbar $1,679,271.00 8 24 Tamil Telugu $1,471,997.00 9 Lingaa $1,525,318.00 10 I - Tamil $792,863.00

The film has Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop and Nayanthara will be seen in the role of his wife. Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar are the villains in the movie, which has reportedly failed to set the box office in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the distributors alleged that they have suffered huge losses and demanded compensation from the production house and Rajinikanth, but they have not been entertained by either of them.