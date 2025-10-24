Exactly a month after the unprecedented violence in the history of Ladakh that claimed four lives, normalcy has returned to the region following the Union Government's announcement of a judicial probe and the resumption of the stalled dialogue after nearly five months.

Four people were killed and 90 others injured when a bandh call given by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) turned violent on September 24. Following the violence, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Leh and restrictions in other parts of Ladakh.

Three days later, Ladakh authorities arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the Public Safety Act (PSA) while he was on a hunger strike. Wangchuk was later shifted to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan.

"We are hopeful that the resumption of dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs will help in resolving the long-pending genuine demands of the people," Hanifa Jan, Lok Sabha member from Ladakh, told The International Business Times. He said the October 22 meeting between Ladakh representatives and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Hanifa Jan was part of the delegation that met MHA representatives in New Delhi on October 22.

Stalled Dialogue Resumes After Five Months

The stalled dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives of Ladakh resumed on October 22 in New Delhi—nearly five months after talks were last held. During the meeting, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) raised two major demands: granting Ladakh statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

They also sought compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the September 24 violence, revocation of the PSA imposed on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and the release of all detainees from jails.

The agitating Ladakhi groups had earlier set a judicial probe into the September 24 violence as a precondition for resuming talks with the Union Government.

On October 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a judicial inquiry into the police firing that led to the deaths of four protesters in Leh. A retired Supreme Court judge, Justice B. S. Chauhan, was appointed to probe the circumstances that resulted in the firing.

In a statement, the MHA said: "On 24.09.2025, a serious law and order situation arose in Leh town, resulting in police action that led to the unfortunate death of four individuals. To ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant deaths."

Following the announcement of the judicial probe, the agitating groups promptly agreed to resume dialogue with the Union Government, leading to the October 22 meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, during which representatives of the LAB and KDA reiterated their key demands and emphasized the need for time-bound meetings and the early resolution of issues.

MHA officials reportedly assured the LAB and KDA that the Sub-Committee meeting, held on October 22, would soon be followed by a High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting, likely in the first or second week of November.