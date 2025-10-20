The judicial probe ordered by the Union Government into the September 24 Leh violence has yielded positive results, as the agitating groups of Ladakh have agreed to participate in the next round of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi.

Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chhering Dorjey told The International Business Times that representatives from Ladakh have been invited for discussions focused on statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"Ahead of the meeting, LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leaders will hold internal discussions to finalize a joint strategy. We will also raise the issue of the release of Sonam Wangchuk and 25 others detained after the September 24 protests," Dorjey said, adding, "After the sub-committee meeting, the leaders will meet the MHA's High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai for further deliberations on Ladakh's demands."

KDA chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the agitating groups have always remained open to dialogue. "We believe in dialogue and have always maintained that it is the only way forward. We are hopeful that the upcoming talks will address all legitimate and genuine concerns of the people of Ladakh," he said.

Senior KDA leader Sajjad Kargili also confirmed the joint participation of the two groups. "On October 22, the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance will jointly attend the sub-committee meeting. We are meeting for statehood, the Sixth Schedule, justice for the September 24 victims, and the release of detainees, including Sonam Wangchuk. We believe only genuine dialogue can restore trust and fulfill Ladakh's aspirations," Kargili posted on X.

Centre invites LAB, KDA for dialogue on October 22

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited members of both LAB and KDA, along with Ladakh's lone Lok Sabha MP, to attend the sub-committee meeting on October 22. The panel comprises three representatives, each from the two organizations.

The meeting was initially scheduled for October 6, but Ladakh leaders—who had received an invitation on September 20—had sought an earlier date, citing an "undue delay" of 16 days.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated after two fasting protesters were hospitalized during the 35-day-long hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Martyrs Park, Leh.

The situation turned violent on September 24, leading to four deaths, around 90 injuries, and the arrest of over 50 protesters. In the aftermath, the LAB and KDA withdrew from talks with the MHA, insisting that no dialogue would resume until a judicial inquiry was ordered. Wangchuk, the prominent face of the agitation, was later detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

Centre orders judicial probe

The Union Government on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence that led to police action and the deaths of four individuals.

The judicial probe—one of the key demands of both LAB and KDA—is expected to pave the way for the resumption of the stalled dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh's leadership.

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, to head the inquiry. He will examine the circumstances that led to the law and order situation, the police response, and the resultant fatalities.

"On 24.09.2025, a serious law and order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals," the MHA statement said.

"In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant unfortunate deaths," it added.

The MHA reiterated that the government remains open to dialogue with all stakeholders.

"We continue to welcome discussions with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or any other suitable platform. The government is confident that continuous dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future and remains committed to addressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh," the statement said.

The inquiry commission headed by Justice Chauhan will be assisted by Mohan Singh Parihar, retired District and Sessions Judge, as Judicial Secretary, and Tushar Anand as Administrative Secretary.