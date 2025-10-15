As the Union Government continues to give a cold-shoulder response to the preconditions set by the agitating groups of Ladakh for resuming stalled talks, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday issued a veiled warning to the Centre against ignoring what they termed as their "just and genuine demands."

"This is our final request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take immediate steps to resume the dialogue process. Before the situation turns ugly, the MHA must accept our four preconditions to create an atmosphere conducive to meaningful dialogue," said Asgar Ali Karbalai, chairman of the KDA, while addressing a joint press conference with the leaders of the LAB.

"The prevailing eerie silence does not mean that the residents of Ladakh are scared of arrests or the oppressive measures adopted by the Union Territory administration," he said, adding, "We believe in a peaceful agitation, but our message is loud and clear — the patience of the people of Ladakh is running out."

Karbalai said that the groups had expected the MHA and the UT administration to acknowledge the ground realities of Ladakh after the unfortunate incident of September 24. "It is unfortunate that instead of accepting the realities, the authorities have continued with their oppressive measures by pressurizing various sections of society," he added. "The UT authorities are intimidating government employees and students to protect those responsible for the excessive use of force on September 24."

Chhering Dorjey, co-chairperson of the Leh Apex Body, told International Business Times that since neither the MHA nor the UT administration is taking the issues seriously, the two groups will soon announce the date for their next agitation programme.

However, Dorjey expressed hope that their key demands — including a judicial probe into the September 24 incident and the release of all arrested persons — would be accepted to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue. "Our struggle was peaceful and will remain peaceful. We don't seek confrontation; our goal is to get our just and genuine demands fulfilled," he asserted.

Peace March Planned Across Ladakh

Karbalai said that the agitating groups will soon organize peace marches across the Union Territory to remind the authorities to accept their preconditions for dialogue.

"The peace marches will be organized from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at block, sub-division, and district levels. On the same day, a complete blackout will be observed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.," he announced, adding that the final date for the programme will be decided shortly.

"If our demands are not accepted after the peace marches, senior leaders of the KDA and LAB will meet to decide the future course of action," he added.

Preconditions Set by Ladakhi Groups for Resuming Dialogue

A judicial inquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge into the September 24 incident. Unconditional release of all detainees, including environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk. Compensation for victims and their families. Talks to be held only on the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

The agitating leaders condemned the tragic events of September 24, when four peaceful protesters lost their lives, several were critically injured, and dozens remain hospitalized or detained. They reaffirmed that all future protests would remain peaceful and adhere to Gandhian principles.

They accused the administration of harassment and intimidation, alleging that officials have detained citizens, pressured employees, and attempted to silence witnesses and youth activists. The leaders cautioned the government "not to mistake silence for weakness," warning that continued suppression could further inflame public anger.

The leaders also urged all sections of Ladakh, from Leh to Kargil, to remain united and peaceful in their pursuit of constitutional safeguards. They assured that all future decisions and programmes would be communicated through official channels and the media.