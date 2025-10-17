Two days after the Union Territory administration lifted restrictions in Leh, the agitating groups of Ladakh announced that they would hold silent peace marches across the region on October 18 to protest alleged excesses following the violence on September 24.

The groups have also urged the people of Ladakh to observe a blackout across the Union Territory from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day, following the morning peace marches.

"As we have already announced, we will organize peace marches across Ladakh. We have now finalized the date and schedule for the silent peace marches and the blackout as part of our resumed agitational programme," said Chhering Dorjey, co-chairperson of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), in a statement to International Business Times. Dorjey added that Saturday's peace marches would be held in every nook and corner of Ladakh.

He further stated that the silent marches will be organized in both Leh and Kargil districts, with participants wearing black armbands as symbols of resistance, anger, and solidarity with the victims.

Earlier, while addressing a joint press conference, leaders of the Leh Apex Body announced that in Leh, the march will begin at Namgyal Chowk and culminate at Shanti Stupa.

"There will be no placards, slogans, or speeches. The aim is to send a message to the world that Ladakh is peaceful and united," the agitating leaders said.

LAB leaders described the upcoming demonstration as a historic event, noting that it would be the first time Ladakh witnesses such a peaceful and coordinated protest.

The blackout, to be observed across Ladakh from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., is intended to honour those killed or injured in the September 24 incident and to symbolize "the darkness Ladakh is passing through."

Additionally, the LAB has appealed to residents to refrain from using music systems and traditional instruments such as the Daman and Surna during weddings or social gatherings for the next three months as a mark of mourning.

Similar silent marches will be held in Kargil district and other blocks of Leh to demonstrate unity and collective resolve across the Union Territory.

The announcement comes a day after District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, IAS, lifted all restrictions that had been imposed in Leh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following the September 24 violence.

The restrictions, enforced through Order No. JC-69(I)2025 (903) dated September 24, were withdrawn after a report by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, confirmed that there was no longer any imminent threat to peace or public order.

"There is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order," the order stated, directing that all curbs be lifted with immediate effect.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, agitating groups in Ladakh issued a warning to the Union Government over the stalled dialogue following the September 24 incident. They demanded a judicial inquiry, the release of all detainees, compensation for victims, and talks focused on the Sixth Schedule and statehood.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, asserted on Tuesday, "This is our final request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take immediate steps to resume the dialogue process. Before the situation turns ugly, the MHA must accept our four preconditions to create an atmosphere conducive to meaningful dialogue."