Although there are dating rumours between Kartik Aaryan and South actress Sreeleela, Nora Fatehi teased the actor at the IIFA Awards 2025 recently.

This occurred when the host director Karan Johar asked Nora about Kartik. Karan asked the actress, "Are you attending London first class?" Nora replied flirtatiously, "Am I going with you?" Karan then explained that he was talking about Kartik Aaryan.

Karan played along and asked Nora if she was free, commenting, "You said that last night."

Nora did not waste the opportunity to tease Kartik and questioned, "Have you not gone out with anyone from the industry?" The audience burst out laughing at this, and Kartik smiled and said, "She is just asking a question."

Kartik Aaryan's mother chips in the drama

Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari fueled already heated rumors further by seeming to validate the news of dating at the same event.

In one of the popular videos of the award show, Tiwari was questioned about what she wants in her next daughter-in-law. She replied, "The family's demand is a very good doctor."

Her remark soon began provoking controversy as followers associated it with Sreeleela, a medical student. This caused several to believe Kartik's mother might have intended that Kartik's alleged relationship with the actress might be actual.

The Origins of Kartik and Sreeleela's Dating Rumours

There were rumors of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela dating this month when the actress attended a family gathering at Kartik's residence.

A viral video of the party on social media featured the two of them laughing together, which sparked rumours about their relationship.

On The Work Front

Kartik and Sreeleela will share screen space for the first time in a new film by Anurag Basu.

The film is likely to hit the theatres around Diwali this year, and that makes their fans even more impatient.

As the dating rumors intensify, we will have to wait and see if Kartik and Sreeleela will come out and announce if they are dating or keep fans guessing!