After the trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers unveiled the first item number, Kissik, which showcases Sreeleela's dance moves. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor would be a part of the item number, however, she was replaced.

On Sunday, the song was launched at a special Pushpa Wildfire event, held at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Tamil Nadu. And netizens weren't impressed with the lyrics and called it cringe and vulgar.

Raqueeb Alam has penned the song's Hindi lyrics.

'Cringe lyrics': Sreeleela's song Kissik from Pushpa 2 disappoints; fans say 'can't match Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava'

Fans compared Kissik it with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song in Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. The entire nation had grooved to Oo Antava three years ago, but Kissik has failed to live up to the expectations of the audiences.

A user said, "No wonder...Shraddha backed out from the song," read another comment. Another user said, "Why would they release lyrical song first? This is an item song. Video is what people cares the most. I am not saying audio is not as important as it is but video usually tends to be what people cares more about an item song. I genuinely don't get the release schedule of this movie."

Another user said, "Didn't like the song at all. Sorry guys."

A third user commented, "Oo antava maava is far better than this song kissik."

Kissik is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.