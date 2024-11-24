Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 18 has failed miserably, as the show's low TRP and the tasks aren't enticing enough to hold the audiences. Salman Khan at every Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 reprimands contestants.

On the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman schooled Rajat Dalal for threatening fellow housemates during fights.

Salman Khan calls out Rajat Dalal's words, saying, "Rajat, yeh 'woh idhar hai toh main idhar hoon, ek phone mein nipta lunga' – jo jo yeh bolta hai na, 'mera ye contract hai, mera woh contract hai' iska matlab woh khud kuch nahin hai. Agar mujhe kisi ko chetawani deni ho, toh main kisi aur ke naam se nahin karunga. Main apne khud ke balboote par karunga." (If I want to threaten someone, I will do it on my own, not by using someone else's name. If I have the strength, I will handle the matter myself)."

Salman further advised Rajat to focus on his family responsibilities and avoid making unnecessary threats. He revealed, "Abhi jaake humne aapka ek problem handle kiya hai. Joh aapne kaha aur jab TV par dikhayi diya tha (We have handled one of your problems after what you said on TV)."

Salman reminded Rajat that such behaviour could harm his life in the long run, adding, "Mere upar bhi bohot saare cases hai toh mai jaanta hu (I have many cases against me, so I know)."

The promo also features Salman Khan supporting Shilpa Shirodkar and slammed Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra for not standing up for Shilpa when Rajat misbehaved with her.

Salman Khan questioned where were both of them when Rajat Dalal misbehaved with her. He concluded by saying, 'They don't care."

Fans had mixed reactions to Salman Khan supporting Shilpa and schooled him, stating Karan Veer stood for Shilpa and fought with Rajat.

Salman Khan then spoke to Digvijay Rathee and also told him about his relationship status. He directly asks him if he has a girlfriend outside the house, to which the contestant clearly denies.

For the eviction this week, the contestants who have been nominated are Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik. Salman Khan announced Alice Kaushik's eviction.