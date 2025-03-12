Sreeleela made her mark nationally when the 'Pushpa 2' song 'Kissik' went viral and took the internet by storm. Everyone lauded her amazing performance, and she gained a massive fan following. Ever since then, the actress has been spotted multiple times in and around Mumbai, but the major spotting happened when fans noticed that the actress attended an intimate party at Kartik Aaryan's house. Fans and followers were very excited to have spotted the two together and started to root for them immediately. The stars have not yet confirmed anything, but Kartik's mother may just have spilled the beans.

Kartik's mother, Mala, recently attended the IIFA Awards 2025 with her son, and a clip from the event shows her answering a question about the expectations she has for her future daughter-in-law. This was definitely not the first time such a question was thrown at her, but it was her answer that made everyone start guessing if Kartik and Sreeleela's dating rumors were indeed true or not.

While answering the posed question, Mala Aaryan, who is a doctor by profession, mentioned that the only want that the family has is for Kartik's wife to be a good doctor. She said, "The family's demand is a very good doctor."

While this was a very simple statement to have been made, netizens have found an underlying context and are almost convinced that she was hinting at the Sreeleela dating her son. Not just that, but many even felt that she was absolutely happy with the pairing, for that matter. Now the question remains: what is that underlying context that fans are getting happy about? Well, it is popularly known that Sreeleela, even though she is a successful actress, is also studying on the side to be a doctor.

The party that Sreeleela was spotted at was a special bash that was thrown in honour of Dr Kritika Tiwari, Kartik's sister. While the actress was all smiles to be dancing the hook step of her popular song 'Kissik, ' Kartik was seen standing right behind her, capturing all these fun moments from the party on his phone.

Kartik and Sreeleela will soon be seen together sharing screen space for Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled film. The film is slated to be released this Diwali, and the teaser of a song from the movie has already gotten fans excited about witnessing the palpable chemistry that Sreeleela and Kartik share.