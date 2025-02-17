For months, it had been reported that Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu were working on the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise.

On Saturday, February 15, the makers of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film released the first-look teaser featuring Sreeleela. However, the teaser was released without a title, leaving fans even more curious about whether this was an entirely different project or still linked to Aashiqui 3.

Clarification from the Makers

On Monday, the makers released an official statement denying any connection between the film and the Aashiqui franchise. They confirmed that Kartik and Sreeleela's film remains untitled for now.

The statement reads, "This film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is 'Untitled' (yet to be titled) and not Aashiqui3 or related to the Aashiqui franchise."

The yet-to-be-titled film explores themes of love, longing, and destiny, with an intense love story at its core.

Why Aashiqui 3 cannot be used as the film's title: Mahesh Bhatt vs T-Series

Originally, Aashiqui 3 was announced in March 2024 as a standalone project, set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, with Kumar as the sole producer. The project was initially marketed under the Aashiqui 3 title, and discussions were held about renaming it Tu Aashiqui Hai after Triptii Dimri's exit from the film, which led to Sreeleela being cast.

T-Series issued a clarification, stating, "The film in question is untitled and neither Aashiqui nor associated with the Aashiqui franchise. T-Series wishes that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui further added, "Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui part of the Aashiqui franchise."

However, in September 2024, Mukesh Bhatt, the producer of the first two films, took the matter to court over title rights. According to a Hindustan Times report, the court ruled in Mahesh Bhatt's favour, prohibiting T-Series from using the Aashiqui title. The ruling also barred the makers of the Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela starrer from incorporating the word Aashiqui in any form within the title.

Court's Verdict

The High Court order stated, There were discussions between the parties for a third installment of the Aashiqui franchise, which was also jointly announced to the public. Further, they highlight that the Defendant (T-Series) has already promoted a public narrative suggesting that their upcoming film is the third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise. This perception is further reinforced by the Defendant's (T-Series) application to register the title Tu Hi Aashiqui. In these circumstances, the Plaintiff (Mukesh Bhatt) contends that confusion is inevitable, and the Defendant (T-Series) should be restrained from using the term Aashiqui in the title of its proposed film, as it risks misleading the public into believing that the new film is part of the Aashiqui franchise, thereby violating the Plaintiff's rights in the Aashiqui brand."

Kartik Aaryan still wants Aashiqui in the title

While Kartik Aaryan is reportedly eager to retain Aashiqui in the title, the makers are also exploring ways to negotiate with the Bhatts to allow them to use it. With the film set for a Diwali 2025 release, time is running out and a final title is crucial.

Kartik Aaryan's look unveiled

Alongside the teaser release, Kartik's rugged new look from the film has also grabbed attention. In the clip, he sports long hair, and a beard, and is seen playing the guitar at a concert while smoking a cigarette. The teaser also highlights Sreeleela as his love interest, and the video features Kartik singing Tu Meri Zindagi hai.