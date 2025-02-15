Aashiqui 3 First Look: Sreeleela replaces Triptii Dimri ; Kartik Aaryan's rugged, long-haired look reminds fans of Kabir Singh

The wait for the most romantic movie of the decade is finally over! After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated romantic saga, Aashiqui 3, the sequel to the beloved Aashiqui franchise.

On Saturday, Anurag Basu unveiled the first look of his upcoming musical, Aashiqui 3.

Several reports had initially suggested that Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, would be cast opposite him. However, it has now been confirmed that Sreeleela will be making her Bollywood debut in the film.

Taking to social media, both Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan shared the first-look teaser of Aashiqui 3. The clip opens with Kartik Aaryan, portraying a successful musician, passionately singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a massive audience while playing the guitar. The teaser then offers a glimpse of the fiery romance between him and Sreeleela—showing them riding a bike together, embracing near a bonfire, and sharing intimate moments.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "This Diwali ❤️‍," hinting at the film's festive release.

Kartik Aaryan smokes a cigarette, sings Tu Aashiqui Hai, and romances Sreeleela.

One striking moment in the teaser shows Kartik lighting a cigarette and smoking while holding Sreeleela close. His rugged look, with a heavy beard and long hair, perfectly embodies the essence of his character—a passionate lover. Kartik exudes intensity and raw emotion, making his portrayal all the more compelling.

His chemistry with Sreeleela is something to watch out for, and the duo is all set to captivate audiences with their intense love story.

Netizens were blown away by Kartik's new look and have already declared Aashiqui 3 a blockbuster.

A section of netizens draw comparisons between Kartik Aaryan's intense, bearded look and Shahid Kapoor's iconic portrayal of Kabir Singh.

A user wrote, "Old is always gold not replaced by anyone we miss Aashiqui 2 mashup."

Another mentioned, "Looking like Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh.."

The third one said, "NO WAYYYYY. Legacy of Aashiqui down the drain?.."

Meanwhile, apart from this, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro... In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.