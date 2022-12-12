Nora Fatehi has sued actress Jacqueline Fernandez for making defamatory statements against her. Fatehi has also sued fifteen media houses for carrying the remarks and statements made by Jacqueline. In her petition, Nora has alleged that such statements are made against her to tarnish her image and to create more opportunities for the other party.

What the petition states

"A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action," an NDTV report stated. "Her rapidly progressing career quite obviously has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing," the report further quoted the petition.

"It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry," it added.

Nora and Jacqueline under ED purview

Nora has filed the suit in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 cr money extortion case. Nora and Jacqueline have been under the radar of the ED to ascertain whether they were aware that the luxury gifts and presents that came their way from Sukesh originated from the misappropriation of funds and extortion.