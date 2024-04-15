Nora Fatehi is grabbing the spotlight over her recent interview where she called feminism "sh*t". Nora said that feminism "f**ked up our society". She said that she believes in women being a nurturer and men being breadwinners. The Saaki Saaki actress also added that women should go out and be independent but only to a certain extent.

Nora's take on feminism

"This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this shit. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that's not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent," Nora told Beer Biceps.

Nora also went on to say that men and women might be equal in sentimental things but certainly aren't in societal things. She also revealed that she believes in feminism but it shouldn't become radical. Nora's interview has become the hot topic of discussion on social media with many agreeing and many disagreeing with what the Naach Meri Rani actress has to say.

"It's just that feminism fucked it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women's rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society," Nora added.