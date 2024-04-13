Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning dance moves. Some of her hit songs include Dilbar, Garmi, O Saki Saki, 'Baby Bring It On' among others. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate among others.

The actor was last seen in 'Madgaon Express' which was directed by Kunal Kemmu. Apart from Nora Fatehi, the film also stars Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and others. The film has received an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike.

Apart from being part of music videos, she was also a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor often faces criticism for her dance moves.

In an explosive interview, Nora Fatehi spoke about how many actor couples are not in love but are marrying to stay in 'right circles', she also spilled the beans on some controversial topics which people often stay tight-lipped about.

Celebs marry for money and fame

Nora Fatehi was in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia bared her heart and said, "Clout predators; they just want to use you for your fame. They can't be with me. That's why you don't see me running around with guys or dating, but I see it happening in front of me. In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking, for circles, for money, for relevance, etc. They think, 'I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the next three years because she has a few films releasing and they are doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave'. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too."

Without taking any names from Bollywood, Nora further said: "(It all comes out of a need for) money and fame... these guys and girls will destroy their whole lives for money, fame, and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and then living with them for years; most of the people in our industry are here doing that nonsense."

She further added, "Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles. They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plans: plan A, plan B, and plan C. I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health, and happiness because work is work, home life is something else, and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both, because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal."