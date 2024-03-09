Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning dance moves. Some of her hit songs include Dilbar, Garmi, O Saki Saki, 'Baby Bring It On' among others. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate among others.

Apart from being part of music videos, she was also a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor often faces criticism for her dance moves.

Nora Fatehi dances in Mumbai Metro on 'Baby Bring It On'

The actor will be seen in 'Madgaon Express' the film will be directed by Kunal Kemmu and the trailer has been released. Apart from Nora Fatehi, the film also stars Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and others. With the promotions for the same going in full swing,

On Friday, Nora Fatehi along with actor Divyendu and others boarded a metro and entertained the commuters inside the Metro with an impromptu performance for the commuters.

The team was seen dancing to the 'Baby Bring It On' song in the Mumbai metro with full energy inviting commuters in the metro to shake their legs.

At one end commuters enjoyed Nora's performance while a certain section of social media users slammed the actress for her cringe dance in Metro.

A user mentioned, "This is looking so cringe.."

Another wrote, "Why did she have to do this."

Do you know Nora's OOTD for the day costs whooping Rs 2,42,200

Nora wore a classy yellow-gold and black printed ensemble that featured a black watercolour baroque print T-shirt with cap sleeves and a sophisticated high neckline, worth Rs. 24,500. The Versace Jeans Couture screams class and elegance.

She wore a top with matching watercolour print pants with a stylish buckle belt, worth Rs. 55,500.

She rounded off her look with black and gold Versace Leather Medusa Chain pumps, worth approximately Rs. 1,62,200.

Work Front

Nora Fatehi will be making her debut in the Kannada film industry. As per a statement, Nora has signed a two-film deal with KVN Productions. The inaugural project titled KD - The Devil, will feature a dance number that will highlight Nora's dancing prowess. Sanjay Dutt is set to join the foot-tapping song. The film is being helmed by Prem.

On having Nora on board, he said, "Nora Fatehi comes in with a lot of dedication and focus for the job at hand. I have tremendous faith in this global sensation and believe that this unique addition will elevate the film to new heights."