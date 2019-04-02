Nokia has hopped on to the punch-hole display trend with the launch of X71 smartphone in Taiwan. The latest smartphone brings the latest feature in a mid-range smartphone, giving buyers an option to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Nokia X71 is the first X-series phone to be launched outside China and the company's first handset without a notch or 16:9 aspect ratio screen. With an incredible 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, Nokia X71 gives a larger display real estate for gaming and multimedia at the best setting.

Nokia X71 is priced at TWD 11,900, which roughly translates to $385/€345/Rs 26,600. For that price, Nokia X71 offers more than just a trending punch-hole display. Here's a look at all the best features Nokia X71 offers:

Design

Nokia X71 carries the signature Nokia design, with subtle retouches to give it a refreshed look and feel. There's 2.5D hyperboloid glass on both sides with a drill cutting metal frame at the core. Nokia has smartly introduced a notification light in the power button, which illuminates to grab the user's attention. This is a smart decision given how the company has left the maximum room for the display area. At the back, there's also a fingerprint sensor for the security of your phone.

Display

Speaking of display, this is by far the best one on any Nokia phone. There's a 6.39-inch PureDisplay Full HD+ display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, 96 percent NTSC wide color gamut, 500 nits brightness and 1:1400 high contrast for those perfectly natural colours and ease of usability under direct sunlight.

Then there's also a hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera, which brings us to our next feature in the list.

Camera

The tiny space in the display's top right corner is dedicated to a 16MP f/2.0 lens for selfies. But turn the phone around and you'll be impressed to see a Zeiss-branded triple-lens setup. The main camera setup comprises of 48MP primary lens paired with 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The results are supposed to be good considering the premium camera setup.

Performance

Nokia X71 might not be the best performing phones out there, but it packs decent power. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood, paired with 6GB RAM and stock Android 9.0 Pie. There's ample 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. For most people, this suffices for day-to-day use, which could include gaming, multimedia, and the rest.

Battery

Nokia X71 packs a 3,500mAh battery, which is supported by 18W fast charger in the box. The handset has a USB Type-C port, so convenience is at its best.

These are the top features of the Nokia X71 smartphone. There are standard features like dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX support, and more. There's no word on whether the X71 will arrive in India, but past rumours have hinted at HMD Global's plans to launch Nokia 8.1 Plus globally so don't lose hope just yet. Stay tuned for updates.