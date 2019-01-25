After taking over the reins of Nokia brand, HMD Global Oy has done remarkably well, be it bring the cost-effective Nokia phones and timely roll-out of Android update. Again, in 2019, the company is starting the New Year with good news by laying out the roadmap of Android Pie release for its devices.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global, has tweeted info-graphic image showing the timeline of Android Pie rollout plan for eight Nokia Android One devices. Starting this week, the company released Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured mobile OS update to the Nokia 5 (2017) and will soon expand the availability of the update to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

In the coming weeks, Nokia 6, 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 will get the Android Pie. On the other hand, Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 series are slated to get the software update in the early Q2 (around April).

So far, the company has released Android Pie to seven devices including Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, 6.1, 7.1 and 7 Plus. Currently, the firmware is being deployed in phases to the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco edition.

This is by far best track record for an Android (Original Equipment Manufacturer)OEMs in the mobile industry, as no other rival brands have been able to deliver the latest software to multiple devices in such quick time.

Android Pie: All you need to know

One of the key features of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

