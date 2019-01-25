As India gears up to celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, January 26, 2019, there will be a lot of participants to mark this historic day when the country's constitution was sketched and approved in 1950. Republic Day has also become a popular occasion to host special sales with discounts and offers and HMD Global doesn't want to miss out on this chance to sell some of its popular Nokia phones.

HMD's Republic Day offer on Nokia smartphones isn't through popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon.in or Flipkart, or even offline retail stores for that matter, but in fact, it is exclusively on Nokia's official online store. Unlike most sales and offers, Nokia is going the lottery way to get consumers to buy its phones online.

Nokia's Republic Day offer gives buyers a chance to get 100 percent cashback on the purchase of popular smartphones, including Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 Plus. The offer is currently live but ends on January 30, 2019.

But the 100 percent cashback offer is not for everyone. Every day, Nokia will pick a customer who bought any of the Nokia phones on offer and give full cashback on the value of the phone purchased. We are guessing the winner is randomly picked by Nokia, but it has some rules of eligibility.

Nokia's 100 percent cashback offer on select phones is valid only in India, except in Tamil Nadu due to the state law restrictions. In order to be eligible for the cashback offer, customers must purchase the desired and eligible Nokia phone from the official online store and the amount will be transacted back to the same account used to make the payment.

All Nokia phones on offer are in different price ranges, suffice to meet the varying demands of consumers. Nokia 8.1 is the high-end phone priced at Rs 26,999 and features like 6.18-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay, dual rear cameras with 12MP+13MP sensors, a 20MP selfie snapper, Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB RAM and 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charge justify the price tag.

Next in line is the Nokia 7.1 for Rs 19,999. It comes with 5.84-inch HD+ PureDisplay, dual rear cameras with 12MP+5MP sensors, an 8MP selfie snapper, Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB RAM and a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 10,599 and it offers a 5.8-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras with 13MP+5MP sensors, an 8MP selfie snapper, Helio P60 processor, 3GB RAM and 3,060mAh battery. The cheapest of the lot is Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is priced at Rs 9,999 and it comes with 6-inch HD display, dual rear cameras with 12MP+5MP sensors, an 8MP selfie snapper, Helio P22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 3,500mAh battery.

All these phones offer great value for money at their respective price points and offer extra features like fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual SIM card support and more. Even without the offer, it's not a complete loss to buy any of these phones.