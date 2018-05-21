Nokia X6 has only been launched in China, but HMD Global has been getting a global appreciation for the latest mid-range premium handset. A recent Twitter poll asking fans whether to bring Nokia X6 to international markets attracted a strong "yes" from fans. Now, the handset's first flash sale in China is yet another indicator of the phone's early success.

Nokia X6 went on sale in China for the first time on May 21, but it wasn't easy to get ones hands on it. In a matter of just 10 seconds, HMD Global ran out of Nokia X6 stock on JD.com, Suning, and TMall. Even though the company did not reveal the number of units sold in the first sale, it is a clear indication that buyers are already lining up to buy the new Nokia smartphone.

If you were among those who couldn't successfully buy the Nokia X6 on Monday, HMD Global is providing another opportunity. Nokia X6 will be available once again on May 30, Nokia Power User revealed. If the first flash sale was any indication, it's best to act swiftly while purchasing the handset.

Nokia Phone Official website China (screen-shot)

According to the report, JD and Suning are getting stormed with reservations for the new handset, easily breaching 700,000 for all variants of the X6. If you're probably thinking what makes this Nokia smartphone so valuable, check out the handset's features and its asking price.

Nokia X6 comes in three variants, 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage, priced at ¥1299 (Rs 13,841), ¥1499 (Rs 15,972) and ¥1699 (Rs 18,103), respectively. For the price, HMD justifies the Nokia X6 features justly.

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and an iPhone X-like notch. There's a 16MP+5MP rear-facing dual camera with AI portrait and other smart features. On the front, there's a 16MP sensor with AI selfies, background blur feature and facial unlocking.

Under the hood, Nokia X6 gets a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a 3,060mAh battery, hybrid dual SIM card slots, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset has a USB Type-C port for charging, 4G VoLTE and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With such an impressive spec-sheet, the X6 smartphone could easily put a tough fight in the sub-Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 price range, where brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and OnePlus have made earned quite a reputation. Stay tuned for updates.