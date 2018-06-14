HMD Global Oy is reportedly preparing to release a new software update with several value-added features for the Nokia X6.

A tipster has shared a snapshot of the pre-release software of the Nokia X6 on Chinese social media platform Tieba Baidu, showing an option to hide the display notch on the screen. In the second image, we can see the firmware blackens the whole of the top bar's background of the screen and makes it look like that the notch never existed.

It can be noted that Nokia X6, though it is one of the most cost-effective phones in the market, its maker HMD Global Oy was panned for the aping the Apple iPhone X-design. Now, it looks like the company is planning to make amends with a software update to hide the notch on top of the display.

Other expected features coming in the upcoming Nokia X6 software update include improvements WLAN connectivity, game screen touch control-based optimisations, enhancements to the portrait mode, extend battery life by restricting the app from working in the background, application hide feature and more.

The leaked image also reveals the firmware will come with Google's latest June security patch, which means it will be rolled out within this month.

The news comes in the wake of reports of HMD Global Oy planning to release the Nokia X6 outside China. Earlier in the week, the device received certifications from Taiwan-based telecom regulatory body National Communication Commission (NCC) and rumours are rife that this is just of one of the many markets, the Finnish company wants to expand the new phone's availability.

We believe India will also be one of the prominent regions to receive Nokia X6.

For those unaware, Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on the top, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

It also houses feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more. For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame. Even the front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

Key specifications of Nokia X6:

Model Nokia X6 Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 509 RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size , AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm Weight 151g Colors Black, Blue and Silver Price (in China) 4GB RAM+ 32GB storage:¥1299 (approx. $204/€173/Rs 13,841)

4GB RAM +64GB storage: ¥1499 (roughly. $235/€199/Rs 15,972)

6GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 (around. $267/€226/ Rs 18,103)

