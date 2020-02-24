Nokia 9 PureView bagged the flagship title when it was launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs 49,999. The smartphone with a penta-camera setup on the back has received its first price cut in India since its launch, giving a good reason for those who still want to buy this camera-centric smartphone.

Nokia 9 PureView grabbed a lot of media attention when it came out with its odd camera arrangement. The lens arrangement was unique to Nokia at the time of launch and it continues to be despite many brands increasing the number of camera sensors on the phones. Nokia 9 PureView received mixed reactions and critics pointed out the inconsistent camera performance despite its ambitious setup.

Nokia 9 PureView available at its lowest price

Nokia 9 PureView's first price cut in India is a generous one. The handset is listed on the company's website for Rs 34,999, which is a steep Rs 15,000 discount. It is unclear if the new price is permanent or just a temporary one. Either way, Nokia 9 PureView is available at its lowest price ever.

Should you buy Nokia 9 PureView?

If you're wondering if the Nokia 9 PureView makes sense with a price cut, it does to a certain extent. A lot has changed in the past year and some of the features in the Nokia 9 PureView might seem a bit outdated.

Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch Quad HD+ POLED display, three 12MP monochrome sensors on the back paired with two 12MP RGB lenses, and a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 9.0 Pie, and a 3,320mAh battery with 18W fast charging and wireless charging.

Nokia 9 PureView is still one of the better-looking phones out there. Complete with its 6000-series aluminium and metal frame, with glass on both sides, the Nokia smartphone makes quite an impression. But it runs an ageing Snapdragon 845 chipset whereas we have phones in the market with Snapdragon 855+ chipset at competitive prices.

For instance, OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 and it is newer than the Nokia 9 PureView, which doesn't make a lot of sense to choose the Nokia smartphone in 2020. If you're looking for other options, look for premium phones from Xiaomi and Realme as well.