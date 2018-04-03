Nokia 7 Plus, which is expected to make its debut at the HMD Global Oy's Nokia product launch in New Delhi April 4, will be exclusive to Amazon India.

Technocrat Ishan Agarwal has posted Amazon India's webpage source code on Twitter, which mentions Nokia 7 Plus will be exclusively available on its e-commerce site when it makes the official debut Wednesday. Once it made the headline, the Amazon page was taken down.

There is no official response from Amazon or HMD Global Oy, but Nokia 7 Plus, in all likelihood, will be available on Amazon India, as both companies had partnered for the Nokia 6 series last year.

Besides Nokia 7 Plus, the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is also expected to be launched in the country. But we are not sure if it will also be exclusive to Amazon or not.

I can confirm that Nokia 7 Plus is surely launching in India on 4th April. It will be available on Amazon as an Amazon Exclusive and will be sold through flash sales.

➡️4/64GB

➡️6 inch Full HD

For the uninitiated, Nokia 7 Plus flaunts a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass cover and Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

On the other hand, Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is the company's flagship phone. It sports a glossy premium cover on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display on the front having 700 nits brightness and is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Furthermore, it boasts IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning the device can survive for up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery with fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It features a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, F1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, F2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it features a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

