Earlier this month, HMD Global Oy unveiled Nokia 3.1 Plus and it is now finally available for purchase in India from October 19.

It is a budget Android One smartphone and flaunts massive 6.0-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio guaranteeing cinematic viewing experience and on the back, it sports Aluminium rear cover with matt finish on the back, which is uncommon in this segment.

Inside, Nokia 3.1 Plus houses a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD card) and runs pure Android Oreo. One of the perks of being an Android One series is that it will get the latest update without delays and it will soon be getting Google's recent Android Pie update.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash on the back. Users can even adjust the blurriness of the Bokeh effect even after taking the photo. And on the front, it is an equally impressive 8MP selfie snapper.

Another notable attribute of the device is the battery. Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a 3,500mAh cell, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day easily under regular usage.

HMD Global Oy is offering Nokia 3.1 Plus in Blue, White and Baltic colours for Rs 11,499 and will be available at all top mobile retailers across India and also online via Nokia.com/phones.

As part of the promotional launch offer, Airtel subscribers are entitled to get 1TB of 4G data on a plan of Rs 199 or above tariff plans upon activating it on the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs competition:

The new Nokia 3.1 Plus will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (review), Moto G6 series, Redmi Y2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, among others.

Key specifications of Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One:

Model Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One Display 6.0-inch HD+ screen with toughened 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio OS Android 8.1 Oreo Processor MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM 2GB/3GB LPPDDR3 Storage 16GB/32GB storage + up to 400 GB Camera Main: 13MP (with 3L5+ F2.0) + 5MP (5E9 + F2.4 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 8MP with 4H7, fixed focus, F2.2 aperture Battery 3,500mAh with Nokia micro USB charger Network LTE Cat. 4, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi Add-ons The fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot, Aluminium rear cover with matt finish, Bluetooth v4.1m Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS + GLONASS + BDS + Galileo 3.5 mm audio jack, single speaker, NFC (Near Field Communication in select markets) Dimensions 156.88 x 76.44 x 8.19 mm Weight 180g Colours Blue, White, Baltic Price Rs 11,999

Related