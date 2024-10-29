A court in Noida's Surajpur on Tuesday granted to the Mumbai Police a fourday transit remand of Mohammad Tayyab, who has been accused of making threat calls to Maharashtra MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12.

The Mumbai Police had earlier on Tuesday apprehended Tayyab in Noida. According to police reports, the threat was made through a phone call to the public relations office of Zeeshan Siddique, who represents Bandra East in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The accused who allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore, was booked under Sections 303(2) and 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which includes provisions for life imprisonment under Section 308.

During their initial investigation, the police found no links between the accused and any criminal gang. The police noted that Tayyab had issued threats to both Zeeshan Siddique and actor Salman Khan, seemingly in an emotionally unstable state.

The Mumbai Police plans to interrogate Tayyab to uncover further details about the threats. His family lives in Bareilly and they have been informed of their son's arrest.

Tayyab, originally from the Bhoji Pura area in Bareilly, was working in a bungalow in Noida's Sector 92 for a salary of Rs 8,000 per month. He lives in Jyoti Nagar, Delhi, and has one brother and two sisters.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate have formed a team to monitor social media accounts of individuals who incite public unrest or glorify criminal elements.

Zeeshan's father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra East on October 12.

Baba Siddique, a veteran Congress leader for decades and a close associate of the former Union Minister Sunil Dutt and his daughter Priya Dutt, had quit the party to throw his weight behind Ajit Pawar's NCP in February, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan is set to contest Maharashtra elections on an NCP ticket. He joined the NCP on October 25 in the presence of party President Ajit Pawar and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare and soon after that, his nomination was announced.

He will take on Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Varun Sardesai in Bandra East. Maharashtra is going for single-phase polls on November 20.

(With inputs from IANS)