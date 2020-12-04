Noah Cyrus made headlines in November after she got her Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The acclaimed singer has now come under the public radar after using racially offensive language on her Instagram while supporting Harry Styles' Vogue cover photographs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Miley Cyrus' younger sister, Noah, got involved in a debate pertaining to Harry Styles' historic Vogue cover. "He wears this dress better than any of you nappy ass heauxzs," Cyrus captioned a photo of Harry Styles, which she posted on her Instagram story.

After Noah Cyrus uploaded the story, she had to face criticism over her use of the racially insensitive word, "nappy." The term is reportedly pejorative with racist connotations.

It looks like Noah was unaware of the word's true meaning. She then returned to Instagram to issue a public apology for her choice of language.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now, and I am horrified and truly sorry," wrote Cyrus, "I will never use it again. thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry."

Harry Styles Vogue cover:

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has turned several heads due to his choice of clothes for Vogue cover magazine. On the one hand, several have shown their disdain towards his attires, while many, including YouTuber Logan Paul, have come in Harry's defence.

The criticism against Harry Styles began after a conservation commentator Candance Owens openly talked about his choice. The 31-year-old Owens has previously criticized the singer and called the society to "bring back manly men."

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," she tweeted after Harry's cover photo surfaced online. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

After the "bring back manly men" quote went viral, even Harry Styles used the quote in an Instagram caption. To which, Owens tweeted, "When people try to tell me I don't have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation "#BringBackManlyMen."