Noah Cyrus is reportedly surprised that former boyfriend, Lil Xan is going to be a father. The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, took to Instagram to announce that he and girlfriend Annie Smith are going to be parents.

Xan posted a picture of the couple sharing an intimate moment on his social media account. He wrote: "i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father."

"i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life. all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album 'BE SAFE' and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart. thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe," he added.

Xan and Annie have known each for a long time, but were never romantically involved until recent months.

A source told Us Weekly: "Noah found out almost right after he posted. A few of her friends texted her and she was obviously surprised, but doesn't feel hurt."

"While this may sting a little, as it would with any breakup, she is completely over him and has moved past that part of her life," the insider added.

Miley Cyrus' younger sister and Xan in September 2018 after dating for around a month. At that time, both seemed to accuse the other of cheating. Things got messier when the Betrayed hitmaker claimed that the whole relationship was a setup by Columbia Records, an allegation the label has since denied.