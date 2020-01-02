The tableau proposal of West Bengal got rejected for Republic Day Parade celebration this year after expert committee made a few objections, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday, January 2.

"The tableau proposal of the government of West Bengal was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of government of West Bengal was not taken forward for further consideration by the expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting," said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the tableau of government of West Bengal was shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process. The ministry stated that proposals of 16 States and Union Territories and six Ministries and Departments shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2020.

"There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Parade as per which Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableau from all States/Union Territories and Central Ministries/Departments," the Defence ministry said.

The tableaux proposals received from various States and Union Territories and Central Ministries and Departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography and others.

The panel examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade.

The selection process in vogue, leads to participation of the best tableaux in the parade.