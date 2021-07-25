As COVID positive cases show a declining trend, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday lifted the weekend COVID curfew in all districts of the Union Territory (UT).

Night curfew, however, shall continue in all the districts, according to a government order by issued Chief Secretary, chairperson, State Executive Committee, Arun Kumar Mehta after a review meeting with the additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the first time after three months, the COVID-induced curfew has been lifted from all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, significant improvement has been made by all the districts in respect of the above parameters. However, there is a need to continue with some of the existing COVID containment measures in all the districts because of the uneven trend in the daily COVID cases," the order reads.

Personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff

The State Executive Committee also permitted the public and private educational institutions to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Also, the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25.

All Deputy Commissioners have been asked to focus on the positivity rates of the Medical-Blocks under their jurisdictions. "Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, will have to be taken by the DCs in these Blocks."

"There shall be a renewed focus on Panchavat level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed," the order said, adding, "The DCs shall keep active track of the positivity rates in the Blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public/ Private Offices, Community halls, Malls, Bazaars, etc., in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks."

J&K reports 166 new positive cases

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government informed that 166 new positive cases of Coronavirus - 34 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir Valley have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 32,0657.

Moreover, 197 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 79 from Jammu Division and 118 from Kashmir Division. Besides, 99.32 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also informed that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.